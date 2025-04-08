European Championships: 5 wrestlers begin competition, 4 eye bronze medals

The European Wrestling Championships are in full swing.

Idman.biz reports that freestyle wrestlers will take to the mats on the second day of the tournament, held in Slovakia’s capital, Bratislava.

The competition kicks off in five weight categories today, while repechage and medal matches will take place in the remaining five divisions.

A total of nine Azerbaijani wrestlers will compete. Five will begin their campaign today, three are set to wrestle for bronze, and one will compete in the repechage round.

European Championships

Freestyle Wrestling

57 kg

Islam Bazarganov will wrestle for bronze. His opponent will be the winner of the bout between Ivaylo Tisov (Bulgaria) and Manvel Khndzrtsyan (Armenia).

61 kg

Nuraddin Novruzov will start directly from the quarterfinals, facing Nils Leutert of Switzerland.

65 kg

Ali Rahimzada is also in contention for bronze. He will face the winner of the Stefan Coman (Romania) vs. Andrey Svirid (Ukraine) match.

70 kg

Kenan Heybatov awaits his opponent for the bronze medal match. He will wrestle the winner of Iszmail Muszukajev (Hungary) vs. Viktor Voinovich (Serbia).

74 kg

Aghanazar Novruzov will begin his campaign from the round of 16, facing Egor Akulich (UWW).

79 kg

Orkhan Abbasov will compete in the repechage round against Slovakia’s Achsarbek Gulajev.

86 kg

Arsenii Dzhioev starts his journey from the round of 16, where he will face Artur Naifonov (UWW).

92 kg

Osman Nurmagomedov will take to the mat in the round of 16 against Denys Sahaliuk from Ukraine.

125 kg

Giorgi Meshvildishvili enters the competition from the quarterfinals and will meet Vladislav Baitcaev (Hungary).

Matches at the X-Bionic Sports Complex will begin daily at 12:30 PM Baku time. Semifinals will start at 6:45 PM, followed by medal matches at 8:00 PM.

Idman.biz