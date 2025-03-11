Arsenii Dzhioev: "We will continue to make our fans proud"

"I am very happy to become a European champion."

Azerbaijan’s freestyle wrestler Arsenii Dzhioev (86 kg) shared his thoughts with Idman.biz after securing gold at the U23 European Wrestling Championship in Tirana, Albania.

"We prepared very seriously for this tournament. Our last training camp was in North Ossetia, where we had excellent conditions. I sincerely thank the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation for their support. As a team, we secured first place overall. I also want to thank our experienced coaching staff led by Khetag Gazyumov. We will continue to represent our strong country, Azerbaijan, and bring joy to our fans."

Team Azerbaijan dominated the championship, securing nine medals in total—one gold, four silver, and four bronze—earning them the top spot in the team rankings. With 169 points, they finished ahead of Turkiye (117 points) and Ukraine (104 points), marking their fourth consecutive U23 European Championship title.

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz