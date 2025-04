Juninho made a remarkable debut in the Copa Libertadores.

Flamengo started their new campaign in South America's top club tournament with a victory, thanks to a decisive goal from the former Qarabag forward, Idman.biz reports.

The 28-year-old striker entered the match in the 56th minute against Deportivo Táchira in Venezuela and found the net just a minute later, securing a 1-0 win for his team.

This was Juninho’s first appearance and first goal in the prestigious competition.

