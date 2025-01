The group stage of the Turkish Cup has officially kicked off.

The highlight of the day took place in Sivas, where the reigning cup holders Besiktas faced off against Sivasspor, Idman.biz reports.

A single goal decided the match, with Rafa Silva securing 3 points for the guests. This victory marked Besiktas’s first win in 4 matches.

Turkish Cup

Group Stage, Round 1

14:00: Ankaragucu 1-1 Iskenderunspor

16:30: Karagumruk 1-0 Rizespor

20:00: Sivasspor 0-1 Besiktas

Idman.biz