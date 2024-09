Sports director of the German national team, Rudi Föller, evaluated the possible departure of head coach Julian Nagelsmann.

He is the favorite in Jurgen Klopp's future plans, Idman.biz reports.

According to Föller, if the current head coach wants to train a club in Germany and Europe, Klopp will be invited to the national team first. According to him, Jurgen deserves it with the results he has achieved.

Klopp left Liverpool in the summer.

Idman.biz