The final matches of the Europa League playoffs

Today, the return matches of the playoffs will be held in the Europa League.
The winner will be determined in 12 pairs, Idman.biz reports.
Turkey Besiktas will meet with Lugano at the stage when there is no representative of Azerbaijan. Istanbul will try to win at home.
Qarabag who said goodbye to the Champions League, will compete in the League stage of the European League.
European League
Playoff round
Answer games
August 29
21:00. Elfsborg - Molde
First match - 1:0
21:00. APOEL - RFS
First game – 1:2
21:00. Petrocub - Ludogorets
First match - 0:4
22:00. Anderlecht - Dinamo Mn
First match - 1:0
22:00. Ajax - Jagiellonia
First match - 4:1
22:00. Besiktas - Lugano
First match - 3:3
22:30. FCSB – LASK
First match – 1:1
22:45. Hearts - Victoria Pl
First match - 0:1
23:00. Borats - Ferentsvaros
First match - 0:0
23:00. Rapid V - Braga
First match - 1:2
23:00. Shamrock Rovers - PAOK
First match - 0:4
23:00. Bačka Topola - Maccabi TA
First match - 0:3
Idman.biz