The final matches of the Europa League playoffs

Today, the return matches of the playoffs will be held in the Europa League.

The winner will be determined in 12 pairs, Idman.biz reports.

Turkey Besiktas will meet with Lugano at the stage when there is no representative of Azerbaijan. Istanbul will try to win at home.

Qarabag who said goodbye to the Champions League, will compete in the League stage of the European League.

European League

Playoff round

Answer games

August 29

21:00. Elfsborg - Molde

First match - 1:0

21:00. APOEL - RFS

First game – 1:2

21:00. Petrocub - Ludogorets

First match - 0:4

22:00. Anderlecht - Dinamo Mn

First match - 1:0

22:00. Ajax - Jagiellonia

First match - 4:1

22:00. Besiktas - Lugano

First match - 3:3

22:30. FCSB – LASK

First match – 1:1

22:45. Hearts - Victoria Pl

First match - 0:1

23:00. Borats - Ferentsvaros

First match - 0:0

23:00. Rapid V - Braga

First match - 1:2

23:00. Shamrock Rovers - PAOK

First match - 0:4

23:00. Bačka Topola - Maccabi TA

First match - 0:3

Idman.biz