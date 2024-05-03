2024 Men's World Best Goal Scorer

The top scorers in all tournaments held this year have been announced.

Idman.biz reports that the list of IFFHS included those who scored at least 13 goals in the first 4 months of the year.

45 players achieved this. Akram Afif (Qatar, Al-Sadd) is the most productive player on the planet with 24 goals.

Viktor Gyökeres (Sweden, Sporting) is one ball behind the leader. Kylian Mbappe (France, PSG) is third with 22 goals.

It should be noted that Michy Batshuayi, the Belgian player of Fenerbahce, ranked 19th with 15 goals.

Idman.biz