Most loyal players announced for Valentine's Day

The list of players who have played for the longest time in the same club has been announced.

Idman.biz reports that CIES has compiled a list of those who love its club on the occasion of Valentine's Day.



The list covering 60 leagues of the world includes those who have spent the most consecutive seasons in their current club. The list includes those who have been with the same team for at least 10 seasons.



The record belongs to the Russian goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev. The 38-year-old veteran has been loyal to CSKA for 21 seasons.

Azerbaijani record holder Maksim Medvedev did not make it to the list. The defender, who has been loyal to Qarabag for 18 seasons, was excluded due to not being among the 60 championships of Azerbaijan league.



1. Igor Akinfeyev (CSKA Moscow) - 21

2-3. Rizvan Utsiev (Akhmat) - 19

Ali Khaseif (Al-Jazira) - 19

4-8. Steffen Hagen (Odds) – 18

Huikang Cai (Shanghai Port) – 18

Wenjun Lu (Shanghai Port) – 18

Hisashi Jogo (Avispa Fukuoka) – 18

Lewis Stevenson (Hibernian) – 18

9- 10. Toshihiro Aoyama (Sanfrecce Hiroshima) – 17.5

Leigh Broxham (Melbourne Victoria) – 17.5



