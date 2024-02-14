14 February 2024
EN

Most loyal players announced for Valentine's Day

World football
News
14 February 2024 16:10
Most loyal players announced for Valentine's Day

The list of players who have played for the longest time in the same club has been announced.

Idman.biz reports that CIES has compiled a list of those who love its club on the occasion of Valentine's Day.

The list covering 60 leagues of the world includes those who have spent the most consecutive seasons in their current club. The list includes those who have been with the same team for at least 10 seasons.

The record belongs to the Russian goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev. The 38-year-old veteran has been loyal to CSKA for 21 seasons.

Azerbaijani record holder Maksim Medvedev did not make it to the list. The defender, who has been loyal to Qarabag for 18 seasons, was excluded due to not being among the 60 championships of Azerbaijan league.

1. Igor Akinfeyev (CSKA Moscow) - 21
2-3. Rizvan Utsiev (Akhmat) - 19
Ali Khaseif (Al-Jazira) - 19
4-8. Steffen Hagen (Odds) – 18
Huikang Cai (Shanghai Port) – 18
Wenjun Lu (Shanghai Port) – 18
Hisashi Jogo (Avispa Fukuoka) – 18
Lewis Stevenson (Hibernian) – 18
9- 10. Toshihiro Aoyama (Sanfrecce Hiroshima) – 17.5
Leigh Broxham (Melbourne Victoria) – 17.5

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Quincy Promes sentenced to six years in jail for smuggling more than 1,350 kilos of cocaine
17:35
World football

Quincy Promes sentenced to six years in jail for smuggling more than 1,350 kilos of cocaine

Former Netherland star sentenced for his involvement in cocaine smuggling

New head coach in LaLiga
15:38
World football

New head coach in LaLiga

He replaced Francisco Rodriguez
Julio Romao: "We have a great chance to surprise"
15:20
Azerbaijan football

Julio Romao: "We have a great chance to surprise"

"But we must be serious"
UEFA President congratulated Ilham Aliyev
15:15
Azerbaijan football

UEFA President congratulated Ilham Aliyev

"Thanks to the support of the government and the activity of the national association, football in Azerbaijan is continuously developing at all levels"
Aleksander Ceferin: "Azerbaijani football is growing on all fronts"
14:51
Football

Aleksander Ceferin: "Azerbaijani football is growing on all fronts"

"I thank you for your great care for football"
Bayern away, PSG at home
13:22
World football

Bayern away, PSG at home

Today, the next matches of the 1/8 final stage will be held in the Champions League

Most read

Azerbaijani gymnasts won 9 medals in Luxembourg - PHOTO
12 February 09:00
Gymnastics

Azerbaijani gymnasts won 9 medals in Luxembourg - PHOTO

The Azerbaijani national artistic gymnastics team successfully performed at the international competition held in Luxembourg
Romario better than Haaland and Mbappe? - VIDEO
13 February 15:33
World football

Romario better than Haaland and Mbappe? - VIDEO

Striking claims from the Brazilian legend
Idman.biz TV is starting a new project - Soon... - VIDEO
13 February 09:56
Other

Idman.biz TV is starting a new project - Soon... - VIDEO

Idman.biz TV is starting a new project. In the program, which will be hosted by one of the country's well-known TV presenters, famous faces of show business will demonstrate their sports skills
Gurban Gurbanov: "We’re a bit excited but it’s normal" - VIDEO
13 February 16:34
Azerbaijan football

Gurban Gurbanov: "We’re a bit excited but it’s normal" - VIDEO

"Everything is OK. Each of the players is well prepared for the game"