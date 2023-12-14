UCL: Round of 16 teams confirmed

The group stage of the Champions League 2023/2024 season has been concluded.

Idman.biz reports that the names of the 16 teams that advanced to the 1/8 finals have been clarified.

4 Spanish clubs will continue to fight in the tournament. Italy will be represented by 3 teams, while England and Germany will be represented by 2 teams each at the next stage.

Bayern Munich (Germany) - Winners Group A

FC Copenhagen (Denmark) - Runners-up Group A

Arsenal (England) - Winners of Group B

PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) - Runners-up Group B

Real Madrid (Spain) - Winners Group C

Napoli (Italy) - Runners-up Group C

Real Sociedad (Spain) - Winners Group D

Inter Milan (Italy) - Runners-up Group D

Atletico Madrid (Spain) - Winners Group E

Lazio (Italy) - Runners-up Group E

Borussia Dortmund (Germany) - Winners Group F

Paris St Germain (France) - Runners-up Group F

Manchester City (England) - Winners Group G

RB Leipzig (Germany) - Runners-up Group G

FC Barcelona (Spain) - Winners Group H

FC Porto (Portugal) - Runners-up Group H

It should be noted that The round-of-16 draw for the Champions League will take place on December 18 in Nyon.

Idman.biz