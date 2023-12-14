UCL: Round of 16 teams confirmed

The group stage of the Champions League 2023/2024 season has been concluded.
Idman.biz reports that the names of the 16 teams that advanced to the 1/8 finals have been clarified.
4 Spanish clubs will continue to fight in the tournament. Italy will be represented by 3 teams, while England and Germany will be represented by 2 teams each at the next stage.
Bayern Munich (Germany) - Winners Group A
FC Copenhagen (Denmark) - Runners-up Group A
Arsenal (England) - Winners of Group B
PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) - Runners-up Group B
Real Madrid (Spain) - Winners Group C
Napoli (Italy) - Runners-up Group C
Real Sociedad (Spain) - Winners Group D
Inter Milan (Italy) - Runners-up Group D
Atletico Madrid (Spain) - Winners Group E
Lazio (Italy) - Runners-up Group E
Borussia Dortmund (Germany) - Winners Group F
Paris St Germain (France) - Runners-up Group F
Manchester City (England) - Winners Group G
RB Leipzig (Germany) - Runners-up Group G
FC Barcelona (Spain) - Winners Group H
FC Porto (Portugal) - Runners-up Group H
It should be noted that The round-of-16 draw for the Champions League will take place on December 18 in Nyon.
Idman.biz