Nargiz Suleymanova says goodbye to World Championship

The first day of the Figure Skating World Championship in Boston, USA, has concluded.

Women’s singles and pairs showcased their short program performances on the opening day, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijan’s representative, Nargiz Suleymanova, stepped onto the ice and earned 50.97 points for her performance. However, she finished 25th out of 33 skaters, narrowly missing out on qualification for the free skate program. The top 24 skaters advanced, with Lithuania’s Meda Varuakoyite securing the final qualifying spot with 50.98 points - just 0.01 points ahead of Suleymanova.

In the short program, American skater Alisa Liu dominated the competition with 74.58 points. The women’s free skate event will take place on March 28.

Idman.biz