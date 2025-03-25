25 March 2025
EN

Ski Instructor Project in Shahdag - PHOTO

Winter sports
News
25 March 2025 14:34
17
Ski Instructor Project in Shahdag - PHOTO

As part of a joint collaboration between the Azerbaijan Sports Academy, Azerbaijan Winter Sports Federation, and Shahdag Tourism Center, the "Ski Instructor" project has been conducted.

Idman.biz reports that the project, held at Shahdag Tourism Center, included 150 hours of practical and theoretical training, on-slope and classroom instruction for professional development, preparation of seminar materials, as well as practical and theoretical exams.
The trainers of the Ski Instructor project were:

Dr. Rado Pišot – Professor and Director of Slovenia’s Koper Science and Research Center, an Internationally Certified Ski Instructor
Ana Pišot – A ski instructor holding international licenses from the International Ski Instructors Association and the European Common Training Test
Notably, the project was conducted from March 16 to March 24.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijan lineup for World Figure Skating Championships
12 March 14:55
Winter sports

Azerbaijan lineup for World Figure Skating Championships

The team will compete in three out of the four categories

Missing world champion Ivica Kostelić found
11 March 17:27
Winter sports

Missing world champion Ivica Kostelić found

Former Croatian alpine skier Ivica Kostelić went missing while kayaking in the Adriatic Sea
Nargiz Suleymanova finishes 10th at Sonja Henie Trophy
10 March 10:15
Winter sports

Nargiz Suleymanova finishes 10th at Sonja Henie Trophy

Azerbaijani figure skater Nargiz Suleymanova competed in the Sonja Henie Trophy, an international tournament held in Oslo,

17th place finish for Azerbaijan in Lodz Figure Skating Tournament
10 March 09:58
Winter sports

17th place finish for Azerbaijan in Lodz Figure Skating Tournament

Azerbaijani figure skater Leyli Akhundova competed in the event, finishing in 17th place

Leyli Akhundova's Lodz Trial
8 March 15:30
Winter sports

Leyli Akhundova's Lodz Trial

An international figure skating tournament has started in Lodz, Poland
Nargiz Suleymanova to compete in Oslo tournament
5 March 10:17
Winter sports

Nargiz Suleymanova to compete in Oslo tournament

Azerbaijani figure skater Nargiz Suleymanova is set to compete in the Sonja Henie Trophy

Most read

Cristiano Ronaldo sets new record
24 March 12:00
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo sets new record

The 40-year-old forward became the first player to score in 22 consecutive calendar years

UEFA Nations League semi-finalists to be determined
23 March 14:15
Football

UEFA Nations League semi-finalists to be determined

The second legs of the UEFA Nations League 1/4 finals will be held today
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Norway’s dominant win, Kazakhstan falls in Wales - VIDEO
23 March 09:13
Football

2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Norway’s dominant win, Kazakhstan falls in Wales - VIDEO

The UEFA qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup are in full swing

Confirmed group composition for 2026 World Cup Qualifiers in Europe
24 March 11:41
Football

Confirmed group composition for 2026 World Cup Qualifiers in Europe

The 8 teams that advanced to the semifinals have now been placed into specific groups