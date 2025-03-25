Ski Instructor Project in Shahdag - PHOTO

As part of a joint collaboration between the Azerbaijan Sports Academy, Azerbaijan Winter Sports Federation, and Shahdag Tourism Center, the "Ski Instructor" project has been conducted.

Idman.biz reports that the project, held at Shahdag Tourism Center, included 150 hours of practical and theoretical training, on-slope and classroom instruction for professional development, preparation of seminar materials, as well as practical and theoretical exams.

The trainers of the Ski Instructor project were:

Dr. Rado Pišot – Professor and Director of Slovenia’s Koper Science and Research Center, an Internationally Certified Ski Instructor

Ana Pišot – A ski instructor holding international licenses from the International Ski Instructors Association and the European Common Training Test

Notably, the project was conducted from March 16 to March 24.

