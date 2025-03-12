12 March 2025
EN

Azerbaijan lineup for World Figure Skating Championships

Winter sports
News
12 March 2025 14:55
13
Azerbaijan lineup for World Figure Skating Championships

The team representing Azerbaijan at the World Figure Skating Championships has been finalized.

The team will compete in three out of the four categories, Idman.biz reports.

Vladimir Litvintsev will participate in the men's individual competition, while Nargiz Suleymanova will represent Azerbaijan in the women's individual event. In ice dance, the duo of Samantha Ritter and Denis Brikalov will perform. Maxine Weatherby and Oleksandr Kolosovskyi have been designated as reserve participants in this category.
The competition will be held from March 25 to 30 in Boston, USA.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Missing world champion Ivica Kostelić found
11 March 17:27
Winter sports

Missing world champion Ivica Kostelić found

Former Croatian alpine skier Ivica Kostelić went missing while kayaking in the Adriatic Sea
Nargiz Suleymanova finishes 10th at Sonja Henie Trophy
10 March 10:15
Winter sports

Nargiz Suleymanova finishes 10th at Sonja Henie Trophy

Azerbaijani figure skater Nargiz Suleymanova competed in the Sonja Henie Trophy, an international tournament held in Oslo,

17th place finish for Azerbaijan in Lodz Figure Skating Tournament
10 March 09:58
Winter sports

17th place finish for Azerbaijan in Lodz Figure Skating Tournament

Azerbaijani figure skater Leyli Akhundova competed in the event, finishing in 17th place

Leyli Akhundova's Lodz Trial
8 March 15:30
Winter sports

Leyli Akhundova's Lodz Trial

An international figure skating tournament has started in Lodz, Poland
Nargiz Suleymanova to compete in Oslo tournament
5 March 10:17
Winter sports

Nargiz Suleymanova to compete in Oslo tournament

Azerbaijani figure skater Nargiz Suleymanova is set to compete in the Sonja Henie Trophy

Arina Kalugina ranks 14th at the World Championships
2 March 13:11
Winter sports

Arina Kalugina ranks 14th at the World Championships

World Junior Championships held in Debrecen, Hungary have concluded

Most read

Champions League: PSG travels to Liverpool, Benfica faces Barcelona away
11 March 10:29
Football

Champions League: PSG travels to Liverpool, Benfica faces Barcelona away

The Champions League Round of 16 second-leg matches kick off today
Tickets for Azerbaijan vs. Haiti match now on sale
10 March 16:16
Football

Tickets for Azerbaijan vs. Haiti match now on sale

The match will take place on March 22 at Mehdi Huseynzada Stadium in Sumgayit
Club of the Month – Real Madrid
10 March 15:04
Football

Club of the Month – Real Madrid

Real was named the best for February, with the Spanish giant collecting 70 points

Juventus suffer heaviest home defeat in 58 years
10 March 09:34
Football

Juventus suffer heaviest home defeat in 58 years

Juventus endured their worst home defeat in the league in nearly six decades