Azerbaijan lineup for World Figure Skating Championships

The team representing Azerbaijan at the World Figure Skating Championships has been finalized.

The team will compete in three out of the four categories, Idman.biz reports.

Vladimir Litvintsev will participate in the men's individual competition, while Nargiz Suleymanova will represent Azerbaijan in the women's individual event. In ice dance, the duo of Samantha Ritter and Denis Brikalov will perform. Maxine Weatherby and Oleksandr Kolosovskyi have been designated as reserve participants in this category.

The competition will be held from March 25 to 30 in Boston, USA.

Idman.biz