Azerbaijani figure skater Nargiz Suleymanova competed in the Sonja Henie Trophy, an international tournament held in Oslo, Norway.

Idman.biz reports that Suleymanova secured 10th place with a total score of 131.81 points. She ranked 7th in the short program (47.27 points) and 10th in the free skate (84.54 points).

A total of 20 skaters took part in the women’s competition.

