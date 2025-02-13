13 February 2025
EN

Figure skater from Azerbaijan secures 28th place at European Youth Winter Olympic Festival

Winter sports
News
13 February 2025 10:01
26
The figure skating competitions have kicked off at the European Youth Winter Olympic Festival, taking place across Georgia’s cities of Bakuriani and Batumi.

Idman.biz reports that Azerbaijan’s sole representative, Leyli Akhundova, has made her debut performance at the event.

Competing in the short program, Akhundova delivered her routine, earning a score of 33.84 points. This result placed her 28th out of 31 participants. She outperformed skaters from Liechtenstein, Armenia, and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The girls' individual competition will conclude today with the free skating program, determining the final standings.

Idman.biz

