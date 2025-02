Azerbaijani figure skater Anna Sofia Obrien has added another achievement to her career.

Idman.biz reports that she claimed a podium finish at the prestigious international Egna Dance Trophy held in Italy.

Obrien earned a total score of 129.35 points across the short and free programs, securing the bronze medal.

Notably, the competition featured 18 skaters from 15 countries, making her accomplishment even more remarkable.

Idman.biz