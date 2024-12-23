Azerbaijani skiers set to compete in FIS Alpine Ski World Cup

The Azerbaijani athletes who will compete in the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup, scheduled for January at the Shahdag Tourism Center, have been announced.

Gunel Badalova, Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Winter Sports Federation, confirmed the news to AZERTAC, Idman.biz reports.

Representing Azerbaijan at this prestigious international event will be Nazrin Garibova and Seyid Sadraddinov.

The World Cup will feature competitions in three disciplines:

• Sprint (January 10)

• Vertical (January 11)

• Individual (January 13)

The World Cup runs from January 10 to 13.

