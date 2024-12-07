7 December 2024
EN

Suleymanova maintains 16th place at Golden Spin of Zagreb

7 December 2024 10:43
Suleymanova maintains 16th place at Golden Spin of Zagreb

The Golden Spin figure skating tournament in Zagreb, Croatia, is nearing its conclusion, with the women's individual competitions wrapped up.

Azerbaijan's representative, Nargiz Suleymanova, completed her performance in the free program, earning 93.06 points, which placed her 17th in this segment, Idman.biz reports.

Combined with her 44.34 points from the short program, Süleymanova secured a total score of 137.40, maintaining her overall 16th position among 23 participants.

The tournament is set to conclude later today.



