2 December 2024
9th place finish for Azerbaijan at Santa Klaus Cup

Winter sports
News
2 December 2024 10:26
Azerbaijani figure skaters participated in the international competition held in Hungary, the Santa Klaus Cup.

According to Idman.biz, two of our duos competed in the ice dance event.

The pair of Samantha Ritter and Daniel Brykalov finished with a total of 143.54 points, securing 10th place in rhythmic dance and 8th in free dance, which placed them 9th overall.

Meanwhile, Maksin Witherby and Oleksandr Kolosovskyi scored 133.87 points, finishing 11th in both dance categories and overall.

A total of 11 duets competed for the prizes in this prestigious event.

