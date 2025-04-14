14 April 2025
Ruban and Kharchenko one step away from Romanian Championship title

14 April 2025 12:21
Azerbaijani national volleyball players Yelyzaveta Ruban and Oksana Kharchenko are just one win away from clinching the Romanian league title.

The duo plays for CSM Volei Alba Blaj, which is currently facing CSO Voluntari in the championship final series, Idman.biz reports.

In the third match of the series, Alba secured a dominant 3-0 victory over the CEV Cup finalists, taking a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series.

The upcoming fourth match could be the decisive one for Ruban and Kharchenko as they aim to bring home the championship trophy.

Idman.biz

