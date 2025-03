Azerbaijani volleyball player Ayshan Abdulazimova has made her first step toward the final with Vasas in the Hungarian Championship.

In the first game of the semifinal series, Vasas defeated the reigning champion Kaposvar in three sets, Idman.biz reports.

Team captain Ayshan Abdulazimova contributed significantly to the win, scoring 9 points in the match.

The two teams faced each other in the Hungarian Cup final last week, where Vasas secured their fourth consecutive cup victory.

