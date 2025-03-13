Azerrail hitter: "We made too many mistakes" - VIDEO

"First of all, I want to congratulate my team on a hard-fought victory."

Azerrail volleyball player Roman Merkushov shared his thoughts on the Azerbaijan Volleyball Super League match against Murov Az Terminal with the press service of the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation, Idman.biz reports.

"We made a lot of mistakes throughout the game. We could have sealed the match with a 2-0 lead in sets, but simple errors prolonged the encounter.

However, thanks to our solid preparation, thorough analysis of our opponent's game, and our physical endurance until the very end, we managed to secure the victory. Once again, congratulations to everyone."

Azerrail won the match 3-2.

Idman.biz