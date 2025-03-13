13 March 2025
EN

Azerrail hitter: "We made too many mistakes" - VIDEO

Volleyball
News
13 March 2025 09:33
14
Azerrail hitter: "We made too many mistakes" - VIDEO

"First of all, I want to congratulate my team on a hard-fought victory."

Azerrail volleyball player Roman Merkushov shared his thoughts on the Azerbaijan Volleyball Super League match against Murov Az Terminal with the press service of the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation, Idman.biz reports.

"We made a lot of mistakes throughout the game. We could have sealed the match with a 2-0 lead in sets, but simple errors prolonged the encounter.

However, thanks to our solid preparation, thorough analysis of our opponent's game, and our physical endurance until the very end, we managed to secure the victory. Once again, congratulations to everyone."

Azerrail won the match 3-2.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijani volleyball star reaches second European final in three seasons
12 March 16:08
Volleyball

Azerbaijani volleyball star reaches second European final in three seasons

Azerbaijan national team player Yelyzaveta Ruban has advanced to a European club competition final for the second time

Azerbaijan’s volleyball players reach CEV Cup final
12 March 11:07
Volleyball

Azerbaijan’s volleyball players reach CEV Cup final

Yelyzaveta Ruban and Olena Kharchenko have advanced to the CEV Cup final

Alla Hasanova: "This is a great honor and pride for every athlete"
10 March 14:53
Volleyball

Alla Hasanova: "This is a great honor and pride for every athlete"

The expert gave advice to young people wishing to try themselves in volleyball

Schedule of national team's matches in the European Leagues
10 March 12:46
Volleyball

Schedule of national team's matches in the European Leagues

The European Gold and Silver Leagues volleyball schedules have been announced
Ayshan Abdulazimova: "We've achieved our first goal"
10 March 12:21
Volleyball

Ayshan Abdulazimova: "We've achieved our first goal"

Aysel Abdulazimova shared her thoughts on their Hungarian Cup victory

Azerbaijani volleyball player wins Hungarian Cup
10 March 11:14
Volleyball

Azerbaijani volleyball player wins Hungarian Cup

Azerbaijan national team volleyball player Ayshan Abdulazimova has claimed victory in the Hungarian Cup

Most read

Champions League: PSG travels to Liverpool, Benfica faces Barcelona away
11 March 10:29
Football

Champions League: PSG travels to Liverpool, Benfica faces Barcelona away

The Champions League Round of 16 second-leg matches kick off today
Real and Borussia away, English clubs at home
12 March 10:16
Football

Real and Borussia away, English clubs at home

The UEFA Champions League Round of 16 concludes today

Tickets for Azerbaijan vs. Haiti match now on sale
10 March 16:16
Football

Tickets for Azerbaijan vs. Haiti match now on sale

The match will take place on March 22 at Mehdi Huseynzada Stadium in Sumgayit
Club of the Month – Real Madrid
10 March 15:04
Football

Club of the Month – Real Madrid

Real was named the best for February, with the Spanish giant collecting 70 points