8 March 2025
EN

Shahin Bagirov met with national teams - PHOTO

Volleyball
News
8 March 2025 13:46
26
Shahin Bagirov met with national teams - PHOTO

President of the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation (AVF) Shahin Bagirov met with our national teams of girls and boys who will compete in the III CIS Games.

Volleyball players, coaching staff and officials attended the meeting organized by the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation, Idman.biz reports.

Bagirov first congratulated the players of our girls' national team on March 8 - International Women's Day. He said that women have made invaluable contributions to Azerbaijani sports.

AVF President emphasized that most of the achievements of Azerbaijani volleyball in Europe and the world are connected with the names of our female volleyball players. He also congratulated the volleyball players of our main women's national team, local and foreign female players who performed in the national championship, our veteran volleyball players and female employees of the federation on March 8.

Then, speaking about the III CIS Games to be held in our country, Bagirov evaluated the inclusion of volleyball in such a prestigious competition as an indicator of the popularity of this sport and the high interest in it. Stating that volleyball has great traditions in Azerbaijan, the head of the federation expressed confidence in the successful performance of both our teams in the competition.

Later, the AVF president, who got acquainted with the preparation process, also met with the parents of the athletes performing in both teams. The president of the federation thanked the parents for supporting their children and wished success to the national team.

III CIS Games will be held from September 28 to October 8 in the city of Ganja, which is the "sports capital of the Commonwealth of Independent States in 2025", as well as in Mingachevir, Gabala, Sheki, Goygol, Yevlakh and Khankendi, in 23 sports. Volleyball games will be organized in Ganja.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

High league XV round game fixtures
7 March 16:33
Volleyball

High league XV round game fixtures

The game schedules for the 15th round of the High League in volleyball have been announced

Azerbaijan women’s volleyball team to begin CEV Golden League campaign at home
6 March 13:24
Volleyball

Azerbaijan women’s volleyball team to begin CEV Golden League campaign at home

Confederation of European Volleyball has announced the tournament’s schedule.

Ruban shines in Azerbaijani CEV Cup semifinal
5 March 10:36
Volleyball

Ruban shines in Azerbaijani CEV Cup semifinal

The CEV Cup witnessed its first all-Azerbaijani semifinal

Faig Garayev: "We want to keep Polina Rahimova for the European Championship"
4 March 15:37
Volleyball

Faig Garayev: "We want to keep Polina Rahimova for the European Championship"

Azerbaijan women's national volleyball team head coach Faig Garayev shared his thoughts on the team’s plans
Upcoming matches in the Men's Volleyball High League
4 March 12:49
Volleyball

Upcoming matches in the Men's Volleyball High League

The schedule for the next round of the Men's Volleyball High League has been announced
Azerbaijani federation official appointed for Champions League match
4 March 10:41
Volleyball

Azerbaijani federation official appointed for Champions League match

Nargiz Ismayilova has been entrusted with another important assignment

Most read

Elchin Masiyev assigned to European U21 Championship final
5 March 15:56
Football

Elchin Masiyev assigned to European U21 Championship final

The final stage of the European Championship will take place from June 11-28
Turkish Cup draw sets up Fenerbahce vs. Galatasaray clash
6 March 16:24
Football

Turkish Cup draw sets up Fenerbahce vs. Galatasaray clash

The quarter-final draw for the Turkish Cup has been completed

Champions’ League Round of 16 statistics
6 March 12:07
Football

Champions’ League Round of 16 statistics

The first leg of the Round of 16 in the Champions League (CL) has concluded
Europa League Round of 16 kicks off: Fenerbahce’s home challenge
6 March 10:18
Football

Europa League Round of 16 kicks off: Fenerbahce’s home challenge

Eight first-leg clashes will take place, including Fenerbahce’s crucial home encounter