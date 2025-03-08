Shahin Bagirov met with national teams - PHOTO

President of the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation (AVF) Shahin Bagirov met with our national teams of girls and boys who will compete in the III CIS Games.

Volleyball players, coaching staff and officials attended the meeting organized by the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation, Idman.biz reports.

Bagirov first congratulated the players of our girls' national team on March 8 - International Women's Day. He said that women have made invaluable contributions to Azerbaijani sports.

AVF President emphasized that most of the achievements of Azerbaijani volleyball in Europe and the world are connected with the names of our female volleyball players. He also congratulated the volleyball players of our main women's national team, local and foreign female players who performed in the national championship, our veteran volleyball players and female employees of the federation on March 8.

Then, speaking about the III CIS Games to be held in our country, Bagirov evaluated the inclusion of volleyball in such a prestigious competition as an indicator of the popularity of this sport and the high interest in it. Stating that volleyball has great traditions in Azerbaijan, the head of the federation expressed confidence in the successful performance of both our teams in the competition.

Later, the AVF president, who got acquainted with the preparation process, also met with the parents of the athletes performing in both teams. The president of the federation thanked the parents for supporting their children and wished success to the national team.

III CIS Games will be held from September 28 to October 8 in the city of Ganja, which is the "sports capital of the Commonwealth of Independent States in 2025", as well as in Mingachevir, Gabala, Sheki, Goygol, Yevlakh and Khankendi, in 23 sports. Volleyball games will be organized in Ganja.

Idman.biz