1 February 2025
Captain of Azerrail: “We must prepare very seriously for those matches”

1 February 2025 11:10
We showed a very good team match against Khilasedici.

It was told to Idman.biz by Azerrail volleyball player Vusal Rustamov.

The captain of his team commented on the game against Khilasedici in the VIII round of Azerbaijan High League. He said that the match, which they won with a score of 3:1, was quite tense: “Both we and the opponent were well prepared for the match. Khilasedici exerted very strong pressure throughout the game. However, we believed that we would win. We were superior in the first set. Although the opponent equalized the score in the second half, we did not lose enthusiasm, we fought until the end. We won by writing the third and fourth sets to our own account. If we look at the results of the overall round, Neftchi won over MOIK with a score of 3:0, while Murov Az Terminal defeated Ganjlar with the same score. But I would say that the most entertaining match of the round was ours.”

Rustamov said that the last 2 rounds were successful for Azerrail: “We won over both Neftchi and Khilasedici. Although we lost to Murov Az Terminal, this did not discourage us. I hope that from now on we will work even better and win the next match. We have matches ahead. We must prepare very seriously for those matches. We aim to climb to better places. Then there will be the playoffs and final stages. If we can gain a good position in the regular championship, the decisive matches will also be comfortable for us.”

Azerrail is third in the tournament table with 16 points.

Aytac Sahad
Idman.biz

