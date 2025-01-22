22 January 2025
Volleyball
News
22 January 2025 17:47
Azerbaijani referees appointed for CEV matches - PHOTO

International-level referees from Azerbaijan have been appointed by the CEV (European Volleyball Confederation) for upcoming matches.

Eldar Zulfugarov will serve as the second referee in the Women's Champions League match between Turkiye's Eczacibasi and France's Levallua, which is part of Group B, Idman.biz reports.

Meanwhile, Fuad Hajiyev has been appointed as the second referee for the Women's CEV Cup playoff match between Turk Hava Yolları and Belgium's Asteriks, scheduled for January 23.

