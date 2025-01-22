22 January 2025
Famil Aghayev: “The issue will be resolved in the coming days”

Famil Aghayev, the head coach of the Absheron women’s volleyball team, praised his team's performance to date and expressed confidence about resolving an ongoing issue soon.

Idman.biz presents the speech: "I evaluate the team's performance so far positively. We are doing everything we can to meet the set goals. First, we won the cup games, and then in the second phase of the national championship, we managed to secure victories in all our matches. This makes us happy, and we will continue this winning streak."

Aghayev addressed the delay in involving new transfers in games, explaining: "The new player has joined the training sessions for a week, but has not yet played in a match because there are still some issues related to the transfer. We hope that these problems will be resolved in the coming days, and the player will join the team."

The coach also emphasized the competitiveness in the national championship, noting: "In the national league, five out of six teams are of similar strength. Our games against the National Aviation Academy are quite intense, and I would particularly highlight them. We will face them on January 28, and we are already preparing for that match."

Currently, Absheron leads the standings with 20 points, having recently defeated UNEC 3-0, and they are 5 points ahead of the second-place National Aviation Academy.

