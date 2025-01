Vashash of which Azerbaijan national volleyball player Ayshan Abdulazimova is a member, continues its confident performance in the Hungarian championship.

The national champion defeated St. Benedek in three sets in the next round - 3:0, Idman.biz reports.

Abdulazimova scored five points in the match.

In the regular championship, Vashash is the leader, ahead of its closest follower Bekeshchaba by 9 points.

