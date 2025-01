Azerbaijani volleyball players Yelizaveta Ruban and Olena Kharchenko, representing the Alba club, are on the verge of advancing to the CEV Cup quarterfinals.

Idman.biz reports that the Romanian team secured a dominant 3-0 victory over Spain's Avarka De Menorka in the first playoff match.

Ruban led the charge, scoring 18 points to become the highest-scoring player of the match.

The return leg will take place on January 21.

