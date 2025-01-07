European Volleyball Confederation counts on Nargiz Ismayilova

Nargiz Ismayilova, the coordinator of the Training and Youth Development department of the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation, has been appointed by the European Volleyball Confederation (CEV).

Idman.biz reports that Ismayilova will oversee the evaluation of referees during the Champions League Women’s Group B match between Schwerin (Germany) and Levallois Paris Saint-Cloud (France) on January 8.

The match will take place in Schwerin, Germany, with Spanish referee Maria Rodriguez Machin and Polish referee Agnieszka Michlik officiating the game.

It’s worth noting that in addition to her responsibilities in CEV-organized matches, Ismayilova will also serve as a supervisor for tournaments held under the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) starting this year.

Idman.biz