FIRST APPOINTMENT of Azerbaijani referee for this year

5 January 2025 14:06
22
Azerbaijani international volleyball referee Eldar Zulfugarov received his first appointment this year.

He will referee the match between Eczacıbaşı of Turkiye and Levallois of France in the last round of the Champions League group stage among women's volleyball players, Idman.biz reports.

The match will be held on January 22 in Istanbul. The other referee of the match will be Tomislav Popovic (Serbia).

It is Zulfugarov's third appointment in the Champions League this season.

Eczacıbashi qualified for the playoffs, while Levallois is the last in the group.

Idman.biz

