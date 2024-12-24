Abdulazimova’s team named Team of the Year

The Azerbaijani national volleyball player Ayshan Abdulazimova’s team, Vasas, is closing 2024 as the leader of the Hungarian Championship.

Idman.biz reports that Ayshan's team has won all their matches in the national championship, showcasing a dominant season.

Vasas has accumulated 29 points after 10 rounds, maintaining a 5-point lead over their closest rival, Békéscsaba.

Before the year ends, Vasas will face Újpest in the Hungarian Cup match. Their next league game is scheduled for January 4 against MAV Elore.

Notably, Abdulazimova serves as the captain of Vasas.

Idman.biz