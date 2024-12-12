12 December 2024
Abdullazimova scores 5 points against Fenerbahce

12 December 2024 12:02
Azerbaijan national volleyball team player Ayshan Abdullazimova featured in a match against Fenerbahce.

Idman.biz reports that in the fourth round of the Champions League group stage, Ayshan, the captain of Hungary's Vasas team, faced one of European volleyball's powerhouses on home turf.

The Turkish side secured a 3:1 victory, with Ayshan contributing five points to her team’s tally.

With this win, Fenerbahce solidified its position at the top of the group, while Vasas remains in third place, trailing Poland’s Lodz by six points in the four-team group.

