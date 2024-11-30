30 November 2024
EN

Start time and regulations of the Azerbaijan volleyball championship have been announced

Volleyball
News
30 November 2024 13:04
15
Start time and regulations of the Azerbaijan volleyball championship have been announced

The new season of Azerbaijan volleyball championship will be started on December 3rd.

6 teams will compete in both women's and men's High League, Idman.biz reports.

According to the regulations, the leagues will consist of 2 rounds (home-away) and the matches will be played on a round-robin basis. After these rounds, the clubs that will occupy the first 4 places will advance to the play-off stage.

Azerrail, Absheron, Murov Az Terminal, Ganja, National Aviation Academy and UNEC teams will compete for medals in the women's category.

In men, MOIK, Murov Az Terminal, Azerrail, Xilasedici, Ganjlar and Neftchi will determine the strongest of the country.

The first matches of the national championship in the 2024-2025 season will be held between women's teams. In men's competition, the first round matches will be held on December 4-5.

Azerbaijan championship
Premier League (Women)
I round
December 3
14:00. Ganja - Absheron
Ganja Sports Palace
15:00. National Aviation Academy - Azerrail
Volleyball Center of the Ministry of Interior

17:00. Murov Az Terminal - UNEC
Murov Az Terminal VK's gym

Premier League (men)
I round
December 4
15:00. Murov Az Terminal - MOIK
Murov Az Terminal VK's gym
17:00. Neftchi - Azerrail
Volleyball Center of the Ministry of Interior

December 5
16:00. Ganjlar - Xilasedici
Sumgait OIK

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Neftchi parts ways with another foreign player
28 November 11:31
Volleyball

Neftchi parts ways with another foreign player

Neftchi has officially parted ways with American basketball player Kevion Blaylock
Azerbaijan head coach: “We can’t expect much from these players” – INTERVIEW
27 November 17:54
Volleyball

Azerbaijan head coach: “We can’t expect much from these players” – INTERVIEW

The head coach of Azerbaijan's U16 men's volleyball team, Jahangir Seyed-Abbasi, shared his thoughts in an interview
AVF Official: "My goal is to represent our country worthily in the international federation"
27 November 14:48
Volleyball

AVF Official: "My goal is to represent our country worthily in the international federation"

Vusala Kazimova was elected to the Medical Commission during the first meeting of FIVB's Board of Administration
Azerbaijan's U16 team coaches changed ahead of EEVZA Championship
26 November 12:10
Volleyball

Azerbaijan's U16 team coaches changed ahead of EEVZA Championship

Due to health issues, head coach Jahangir Seyed-Abbasi will not be able to take part in the tournament
Azerbaijani doctor joins FIVB Medical Commission
25 November 16:46
Volleyball

Azerbaijani doctor joins FIVB Medical Commission

Kazimova is already a member of the Medical Commission of the European Volleyball Confederation
Mariya Kirilyuk: "European Golden League will be intense"
25 November 12:30
Volleyball

Mariya Kirilyuk: "European Golden League will be intense"

The Azerbaijani national team is set to face Hungary, Slovenia, Slovakia, Montenegro, Romania, and Croatia

Most read

Nominees announced for the FIFA Puskás Award 2024 – VIDEO
29 November 10:56
Football

Nominees announced for the FIFA Puskás Award 2024 – VIDEO

Qarabag player Yassine Benzia's stunning goal was nominated
Beşiktaş Chair Hasan Arat steps down
27 November 16:55
Football

Beşiktaş Chair Hasan Arat steps down

Arat's resignation was accepted during a meeting held today, and he has been replaced by Hüseyin Yücel
Legends' El Clásico - Stunning Goal by Ronaldinho - VIDEO
28 November 23:47
Football

Legends' El Clásico - Stunning Goal by Ronaldinho - VIDEO

A special match between legendary players of Barcelona and Real Madrid took place, delivering a nostalgic El Clásico showdown
Around 150 fans to support Lyon in their match against Qarabag
27 November 16:42
Football

Around 150 fans to support Lyon in their match against Qarabag

Approximately 150 fans of France's Lyon club will support their team in the UEFA Europa League match against Qarabag in Baku