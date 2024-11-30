Start time and regulations of the Azerbaijan volleyball championship have been announced

The new season of Azerbaijan volleyball championship will be started on December 3rd.

6 teams will compete in both women's and men's High League, Idman.biz reports.

According to the regulations, the leagues will consist of 2 rounds (home-away) and the matches will be played on a round-robin basis. After these rounds, the clubs that will occupy the first 4 places will advance to the play-off stage.

Azerrail, Absheron, Murov Az Terminal, Ganja, National Aviation Academy and UNEC teams will compete for medals in the women's category.

In men, MOIK, Murov Az Terminal, Azerrail, Xilasedici, Ganjlar and Neftchi will determine the strongest of the country.

The first matches of the national championship in the 2024-2025 season will be held between women's teams. In men's competition, the first round matches will be held on December 4-5.

Azerbaijan championship

Premier League (Women)

I round

December 3

14:00. Ganja - Absheron

Ganja Sports Palace

15:00. National Aviation Academy - Azerrail

Volleyball Center of the Ministry of Interior

17:00. Murov Az Terminal - UNEC

Murov Az Terminal VK's gym

Premier League (men)

I round

December 4

15:00. Murov Az Terminal - MOIK

Murov Az Terminal VK's gym

17:00. Neftchi - Azerrail

Volleyball Center of the Ministry of Interior

December 5

16:00. Ganjlar - Xilasedici

Sumgait OIK

