Start time and regulations of the Azerbaijan volleyball championship have been announced

The new season of Azerbaijan volleyball championship will be started on December 3rd.
6 teams will compete in both women's and men's High League, Idman.biz reports.
According to the regulations, the leagues will consist of 2 rounds (home-away) and the matches will be played on a round-robin basis. After these rounds, the clubs that will occupy the first 4 places will advance to the play-off stage.
Azerrail, Absheron, Murov Az Terminal, Ganja, National Aviation Academy and UNEC teams will compete for medals in the women's category.
In men, MOIK, Murov Az Terminal, Azerrail, Xilasedici, Ganjlar and Neftchi will determine the strongest of the country.
The first matches of the national championship in the 2024-2025 season will be held between women's teams. In men's competition, the first round matches will be held on December 4-5.
Azerbaijan championship
Premier League (Women)
I round
December 3
14:00. Ganja - Absheron
Ganja Sports Palace
15:00. National Aviation Academy - Azerrail
Volleyball Center of the Ministry of Interior
17:00. Murov Az Terminal - UNEC
Murov Az Terminal VK's gym
Premier League (men)
I round
December 4
15:00. Murov Az Terminal - MOIK
Murov Az Terminal VK's gym
17:00. Neftchi - Azerrail
Volleyball Center of the Ministry of Interior
December 5
16:00. Ganjlar - Xilasedici
Sumgait OIK
