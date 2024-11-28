Neftchi parts ways with another foreign player

Neftchi has officially parted ways with American basketball player Kevion Blaylock.

Idman.biz reports that according to the club's press service, the contract with Blaylock was terminated by mutual agreement.

Struggling to find form in the championship, Neftchi had previously released several other players, including Isaiah Lewis, Alonzo Campbell, Broderick Robinson, and Bobby Harvey. To strengthen the squad, the club has since signed Darrell Jamal Brantley and DeAngelo William Stewart.

Idman.biz