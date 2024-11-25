Mariya Kirilyuk: "European Golden League will be intense"

Mariya Kirilyuk, Azerbaijan's national volleyball player, shared her thoughts with Report about the upcoming European Golden League.

Idman.biz reports that speaking about the competition, the 29-year-old athlete stated:

"I believe all matches will be played in a highly competitive atmosphere. We know our opponents in the tournament, and everyone aims to achieve high results. Our team will also do its best. There are no weak teams in our group; all of them are strong contenders. I believe our team members will give their all to perform well in this tournament."

The Azerbaijani national team is set to face Hungary, Slovenia, Slovakia, Montenegro, Romania, and Croatia in the European Golden League. The tournament is scheduled to take place from May 30 to July 6, 2025.

