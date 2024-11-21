24 November 2024
Azerbaijan U16 team set to compete in EEVZA Championship in Estonia

21 November 2024
Azerbaijan's U16 volleyball team will participate in the Eastern European Volleyball Zonal Association (EEVZA) Championship.

The event, scheduled from November 27 to 30 in Estonia, will feature teams from Azerbaijan, Latvia, Georgia, Ukraine, Poland, and the host nation, Estonia. Azerbaijan's team will compete in Group B, facing off against Latvia and Estonia, Idman.biz reports.

This championship also serves as a qualifier for Euro 2025. According to the regulations, the winner will earn a spot in the final stage of the continental championship.

Group B Matches:
• November 27: 17:30 – Azerbaijan vs. Estonia
• November 29: 17:30 – Azerbaijan vs. Latvia

