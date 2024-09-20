20 September 2024
Azerbaijan to continue qualifying games after 9 months

Volleyball
News
20 September 2024 18:40
Azerbaijan to continue qualifying games after 9 months

The Azerbaijani men's volleyball team has two games left in the qualifying tournament of the 2026 European Championship.

Idman.biz reports that after two defeats to Austria away and to Belgium at home, Farid Jalalov's team will face these opponents again.

Rhe closest of them will be held in 9 months - on June 28, 2025, Azerbaijan will host the Austrians and on July 13, they will play their last game in Belgium.

Meanwhile, after the first round, Belgium, Denmark, Czech Republic, Greece, Estonia and Latvia were the leaders of the qualifying round in their groups.

The European Championship will be held in Bulgaria, Finland, Italy and Romania.

