Polina Rahimova, the Azerbaijan national volleyball player, has a successful performance in Brazil at the beginning of the season at Osasco.

As Idman.biz reports, the team competing in the Paulista Championship won 4 out of 5 games.

Having collected 12 points, Osasco is ranked 3rd in the tournament table. Rahimova has become a strong player in her team. She contributes to the success of her club in every match.

Idman.biz