Azerbaijani referee assigned to Women's CEV Cup game

Azerbaijan's international volleyball referee Zaur Hajiyev has been appointed to the Women's CEV Cup game in the new season.

He will arbitrate the first game of Turkish Airlines in the 1/16 Women's CEV Cup, Idman.biz reports.

The opponent of the Turkish club has not yet been determined. The opponent of the Istanbul team will be the team that lost in the of the Women's CEV Cup third qualifying round. The match will take place on November 11 in Istanbul.

The other referee of the game is Roman Marschner (Czech Republic).

