Azerbaijan's international volleyball referee Fuad Aghayev has been appointed to the Women's European Cup match in the new season.

As Idman.biz reports, he will manage the first match of the 1/16 finals of the CEV Cup between the Turkish Kuzeyboru and the Croatian Dinamo Zagreb teams.

The other referee of the match will be Nikolaos Angelides (Greece).

The meeting will be held on November 5 at the Aksaray.

