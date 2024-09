Absheron Volleyball Club continue to be active in the transfer market.

According to the information obtained by Idman.biz, the silver medalist of the national championship, Hungarian Marija Cicic, joined the team.

Cicic spent the last season at Fatum Nyiregyhaza in her homeland.

Absheron previously signed a contract with two volleyball players of the Azerbaijan national team, striker Nikalina Bashnakova and blocker Anastasiya Mertsalova.

