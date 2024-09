Absheron has strengthened with another volleyball player of the Azerbaijan national team.

The club has joined the silver medalist of the national championship, striker Nikalina Bashnakova, Idman.biz reports.

Bashnakova played last season in Italy in Pallavolo Costa Volpino. Before that, he played in the championships of Hungary and Turkiye.

Absheron previously transferred blocker Anastasiya Mertsalova.

