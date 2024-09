Azerbaijan’s Murov Az Terminal Volleyball Club carried out their next transfer.

The team will start the new season with Zoi Faki from Greece, Idman.biz reports.

The Greek volleyball player has played at Choco Mucho Flying Titans in the Philippine Championship. She also played in her country as well as in the US student league.

Murov Az Terminal has already transferred Thai libero Jidapa Nahuanong.

Idman.biz