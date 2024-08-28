"She's here!!!" - Brazil welcomed Polina Rahimova - PHOTO

Azerbaijani volleyball player Polina Rahimova joined the Brazilian club Osasco.

The return of the Azerbaijan national volleyball player to Brazil was confirmed in June, Idman.biz reports.

However, the striker, who played in the Indonesian club Gresik Petrokimiya and then went on vacation, has only now joined the camp of Osasco. Polina's first training as part of the team did not go unnoticed. "She has arrived!!!" on the official page of Osasco, one of the leaders of the Brazilian championship. posted a post titled

Rahimova has the experience of playing in the Brazilian league. She defended the honor of Sesi Volley for two seasons. Osasco will be the 15th club in the professional career of Azerbaijan volleyball player.

Idman.biz