A new legionnaire in Ganja

Ganja club, consisting of female volleyball players, has added a new legionnaire to its team.

Russian blocker Anastasia Atepalina has joined the team, Idman.biz reports.

She spent the last season in the Argentier 95 club, which played in the French championship. The volleyball player played in the Albanian championship for two years before that.

Ganja has already formalized the transfer of two Azerbaijani volleyball players. Amina Ramazanova from Murov Az Terminal and Asiyat Abuyeva from Azerrail moved to the Western representative.

