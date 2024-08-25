Jalil Jafarov was elected a member of CEV's Board of Directors

Jalil Jafarov, adviser to the president of the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation, was elected a member of the Board of Directors of the European Volleyball Confederation (CEV).

He got this right the next time, Idman.biz reports.

Elections to the Board of Directors were held at the 45th CEV General Assembly in Naples, Italy. 17 out of 34 candidates were elected to the Board of Directors and will serve for the next four years.

Jalil Jafarov has been a member of the Board of Directors of the institution for the past 4 years.

