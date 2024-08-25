25 August 2024
EN

Jalil Jafarov was elected a member of CEV's Board of Directors

Volleyball
News
25 August 2024 17:45
19
Jalil Jafarov was elected a member of CEV's Board of Directors

Jalil Jafarov, adviser to the president of the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation, was elected a member of the Board of Directors of the European Volleyball Confederation (CEV).

He got this right the next time, Idman.biz reports.

Elections to the Board of Directors were held at the 45th CEV General Assembly in Naples, Italy. 17 out of 34 candidates were elected to the Board of Directors and will serve for the next four years.

Jalil Jafarov has been a member of the Board of Directors of the institution for the past 4 years.

Idman.biz

Related news

From Azerrail to Ganja
15:18
Volleyball

From Azerrail to Ganja

Ganja volleyball club has strengthened its staff
The first home match test of Azerbaijan national team
24 August 16:12
Volleyball

The first home match test of Azerbaijan national team

Azerbaijan national team consisting of men's volleyball players will play its next game
The team of the Azerbaijan national team has been announced
21 August 18:57
Volleyball

The team of the Azerbaijan national team has been announced

The matches of the tournament will be held in Austria
Sahin Catma brought them together in Gakh
19 August 17:59
Volleyball

Sahin Catma brought them together in Gakh

The Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation organized a camp for girls volleyball players under 16 years of age
The referees of the Azerbaijan-Belgium match have been announced
19 August 17:30
Volleyball

The referees of the Azerbaijan-Belgium match have been announced

The match will be managed by Serbian and Turkish referees
Farid Jalalov: "We will learn from our mistakes and fight better"
19 August 14:12
Volleyball

Farid Jalalov: "We will learn from our mistakes and fight better"

"We did not have enough experience to win"

Most read

Christoph Daum has died
11:55
World football

Christoph Daum has died

The well-known German head coach Christoph Daum has died
Zire lost in Cyprus - VIDEO
22 August 22:50
Azerbaijan football

Zire lost in Cyprus - VIDEO

Zire played its next match in the European Cup
World Championship: Nazrin, Gunay and Zahra on the podium
24 August 09:00
Wrestling

World Championship: Nazrin, Gunay and Zahra on the podium

The U-17 World Wrestling Championship continues in Amman, the capital of Jordan
Goal show in Krakow
23 August 09:00
World football

Goal show in Krakow

Today, the first matches of the playoff stage in the Conference League were concluded