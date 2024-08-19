The referees of the Azerbaijan-Belgium match have been announced

The referees of the Azerbaijan-Belgium game of the qualifying round of the European Championship among men's volleyball players have been announced.

The match will be managed by Serbian and Turkish referees, Idman.biz reports.

The meeting will take place on August 24 at the Volleyball Center of the Ministry of Youth and Sports. The judges of the match will be Darko Savic (Serbia) and Yavuz Akdemir (Turkiye).

It is the second test of Farid Jalalov's team. So far, Azerbaijan team has lost 0:3 to Austria.

