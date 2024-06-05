5 June 2024
National captain: "We will try not to repeat our mistakes"

5 June 2024 17:49
"We stopped fighting in the European Golden League. I would love to advance to the Final Four."

Idman.biz reports that Aynur Imanova, volleyball player of the Azerbaijan national team, said this.

The captain of the team commented on their performances in the European Golden League. She did not hide her regret that they stopped the fight: "It didn't work for some reasons. As a team, we tried to win more games. But it didn't happen. We apologize to all players for this. Our performance in the competition did not go as we wanted. After that, we will try not to repeat our mistakes. I believe that we will perform more successfully in the next games."

It should be noted that our team won 2 victories in 6 games and took the 8th place in the European Golden League.

Idman.biz

