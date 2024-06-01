She worked as a coach in Fenerbahce, returned to the national team after 5 years and..." - INTERVIEW

Azerbaijan national volleyball player Jeyran Aliyeva's interview with Idman.biz

- We defeated Estonia with a "dry score" in the Golden European League held in Baku. How would you rate the victory?

- We set ourselves the goal of winning against Estonia. We got what we wanted. We all did what we could for it. We aim to win the same result against the Austrian team in the next match.

- After a long time, you returned to volleyball and also to the national team. What can you say about it?

- Yes, I took a break from volleyball for 5 years. There were certain reasons for this. I came back of my own accord. There is no global cause. I just missed volleyball.

- What did you do when you were away from volleyball?

- 2-3 months I coached at Fenerbahce sports school. Later I had to leave my job due to certain reasons. In 2022, my wife was shot 6 times in a terrorist attack at the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran. His condition was very serious. That's why I was forced to quit my job.

-5 years is not a short time. Wasn't it difficult to play in the national team all of a sudden?

- No, it didn't cause any difficulties. Because I have maintained my form, I am at the same level. There are some factors that I need to correct such as weight etc. It's not something I can't do. I will handle everything.

-What are your plans for the new season?

- Of course, my main goal is to continue playing volleyball. It is my main duty to constantly raise Azerbaijan flag high and achieve great achievements.

- Have you already received offers from clubs?

- Yes, there are offers from several clubs. But I haven't made a clear decision. In time, this will also be resolved.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz