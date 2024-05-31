1 June 2024
EN

Andres Toobal: "We fought with Azerbaijan as much as we could" - INTERVIEW

Volleyball
Interview
31 May 2024 21:24
3
Andres Toobal: "We fought with Azerbaijan as much as we could" - INTERVIEW

Estonian national team head coach Andres Toobal's interview to Idman.biz after the defeat in the European Gold League

- How do you evaluate the game with the Azerbaijan national team?

- We knew the strength of the opponent. They were moving fast on the offensive line. Our main goal was to withstand the pressure and play as good a defense as possible. Our attackers did not perform at any level. Although we wanted to execute our planned tactics during attacks, the opposing team played well in the block. This factor did not allow us to continue our game as we wanted.

- What were the differences between the teams?

- Azerbaijan is a strong competitor. We were aware of the team's previous games. Many of their players are performing at a high level. Compared to us, Azerbaijan has a more professional staff. There are only 3 professional volleyball players in the Estonian national team. Others are schoolchildren. They don't have enough experience. We fought as hard as we could. But the opposing team deserved to win.

- What can you say about the Volleyball Center where the game is held?

- Volleyball Center is great. There are all kinds of conditions to play here. The fan support in particular was great. It was a pleasure to watch the support given to the opposing team, but it is disappointing that we did not put up any level of resistance against the opposition.

- Your team is ranked last. What is the root cause of failure?

- We performed successfully in the European Silver League last year. But the situation is different in the Golden League. The teams here are more professional and strong. It is a completely different picture. We will face the Austrian team tomorrow. We met them in the final of the league last season and won. Tomorrow will be an interesting game. I hope we will win.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz

Related news

Easy victory from Azerbaijan - PHOTO
31 May 19:55
Volleyball

Easy victory from Azerbaijan - PHOTO

The games of the III stage of the European Golden League among women have started today
Azerbaijan’s Estonia challenge
31 May 10:23
Volleyball

Azerbaijan’s Estonia challenge

Farid Jalalov’s team will take part in the first match of the III stage of the European Golden League
Azerbaijan facing the underdog
31 May 10:14
Volleyball

Azerbaijan facing the underdog

The Azerbaijani national team will play its 5th match in the tournament
Azerbaijani volleyball player: "We made a lot of mistakes"
30 May 12:09
Volleyball

Azerbaijani volleyball player: "We made a lot of mistakes"

"This showed itself as a result"
Two new volleyball players at the National Aviation Academy
29 May 15:45
Volleyball

Two new volleyball players at the National Aviation Academy

The "students" have strengthened with two volleyball players
Azerbaijan matches entrusted to the Finn referees
27 May 14:10
Volleyball

Azerbaijan matches entrusted to the Finn referees

This was announced by the press service of CEV

Most read

Neftchi player invited to the Palestine national team
29 May 15:04
Football

Neftchi player invited to the Palestine national team

The Palestinian team will face Lebanon on June 6 and Australia on June 11
14 wrestlers of the Azerbaijan national team to go to Budapest
30 May 15:48
Wrestling

14 wrestlers of the Azerbaijan national team to go to Budapest

The participants of the wrestling ranking series tournament to be held in Budapest, the capital of Hungary, have been determined
Poland’s preliminary Euro 2024 squad
29 May 16:15
Football

Poland’s preliminary Euro 2024 squad

29 football players were included in the list
Ratcliffe explains the 5 golden transfer rules
29 May 12:24
Football

Ratcliffe explains the 5 golden transfer rules

The list serves to fast-track Man United transformation