Sahin Chatma gathered the volleyball players in Gakh

The training camp for teenage volleyball girls has been started.

Idman.biz reports that the athletes of Oguz Regional Volleyball Club (RVK) born in 2012-2014 participate in the training organized at Gakh OIK.

Trainings led by Sahin Chatman, the head of national teams consisting of teenagers and young girls, will last for 3 days. Here, both physical and technical exercises will be held for children twice a day. Young players will also be given detailed information about volleyball rules.

It should be noted that such training camps with the participation of experienced coaches will be organized in other RVKs as well.

Idman.biz